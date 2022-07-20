Iwamoto reaffirms Japan's commitment to help beef up Army beef up disaster response capabilities

Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense of Japan Vice Minister Tsuyohito Iwamoto reaffirmed the Japanese government’s commitment to help the Philippine Army’ beef up its disaster response capabilities.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Philippine Army spokesman, said Iwamato expressed the commitment of the Japanese government during his visit to the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion’s (525ECB) headquarters in Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

Trinidad said Iwamoto’s visit and equipment inspection came nine months after the Japanese government donated P51 million worth of water search and rescue, collapsed structure search and rescue, and crushed vehicle extrication and rescue equipment to the Philippine Army.

He said the "donation forms part of Japan’s “Non-Project Grant Aid for Provision of Japanese Disaster Reduction Equipment” to the Philippines which was formalized by both countries in March 2015."

Lt. Col. Carlo Ganancial, commanding officer of 525ECB emphasized that Japan’s top-notch donation helped their troopers enhance their skills that will enable them to save more lives during natural calamities, accidents, or other emergencies.

Ganancial said the visit of Iwamoto highlighted the capability demonstration showcasing the disaster-response skills of the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion. Robina Asido/DMS