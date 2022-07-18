Marcos urges Filipinos to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr urged Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he finished his seven-day isolation on Friday.

In his vlog uploaded on Facebook on Saturday, Marcos said ''I take this opportunity to say how important is vaccination, especially the booster shots.''

Marcos said this is the second time he had COVID-19 but he added that if he was not vaccinated and gotten the booster '' my symptoms would have been worse than what he felt.''

''The symptoms I had were mild fever and mild sore throat,'' he said.

Marcos said the departments of health, interior and local government and education will be at the forefront of a big nationwide campaign for people to get boosters.

''This is to prepare for face-to-face classes and the easing of safety protocols,'' said Marcos.

The Department of Health said as of July 2, some 70, 695, 502 persons were fully vaccinated while 15, 098, 295 got booster doses.

Marcos said there is no need for a law on national vaccination because everyone can decide about his health.

''But as time passes, it clear that science, data and studies show vaccination is a big help in helping us against COVID-19,'' said Marcos. DMS