Task force to recommend amnesty to communists

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) will recommend to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the government to offer amnesty to the members of the communist group.

In a joint statement issued after the first NTF-ELCAC executive meeting headed by National Security Adviser and NTF-ELCAC vice chairperson, Secretary Clarita Carlos, the task force noted the need to offer amnesty to "prevent the resurgence of the communist terrorist group".

"Under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the NTF-ELCAC's efforts to ensure peace and development for all Filipinos will continue. The task force strongly recommends the need for offering an amnesty to prevent the resurgence of the communist terrorist group, especially in geographically challenged, isolate and disadvantaged areas," it stated.

According to the statement, "the executive committee recommends reaffirming the importance of the whole of nation approach in tackling the root causes of the armed conflict.''

"We recommend the further commitment to implement and enhance programs of the NTF-ELCACs various clusters in public services, empowering local governments, strengthening partnerships with stakeholders, ensuring peace and law enforcement in the communities, providing tailored assistance to former rebels and former violent extremists, and working towards genuine healing and reconciliation," it added.

Castro said localized peace talks will continue and it is up to Marcos whether he will resume talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army and the National Democratic Front. Robina Asido/DMS