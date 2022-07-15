AFP modernization projects ''subject for review'': DND spokesman

All ongoing modernization projects of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including the six Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) for the Philippine Navy and the Mi-17 heavy lift helicopters from Russia, will be ''subject for review'' under the new administration, a Department of National Defense (DND) official said on Thursday.

"The Mi-17 along with other procurement projects are now under status quo. They are subject for review by the Marcos administration," DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said on Thursday.

"It's customary, when the new defense head takes over, all the ongoing projects will be provided to him for review. He did not have to order it. That is the standard operating procedure here in the DND, when the new head sit here everything should be turn over to him including those that were already signed," he added.

Andolong did not say how many projects were placed under review but he noted that most projects affected are in the second horizon of the AFP modernization program.

"I am not sure on the number but it mostly includes the second horizon. It includes the projects that were already signed," he said.

Andolong confirmed that DND officer-in-charge Jose Faustino has the power to cancel or terminate the contract if he sees that this is disadvantageous to the Philippine government during the review.

"Yes, because that is his prerogative as head of the procuring entity. There are provisions in the law that he can cancel for economic considerations," he said.

Last March, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a contract for the procurement of Mi-17 heavy lift helicopters with Russia was signed and the down payments were made before the Ukraine crisis happened.

"It is a multi-year procurement contract and the delivery of the first batch will be in 24 months," he said.

The contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries to build the six OPV for the Philippine Navy was also signed by Lorenzana on June 27. Robina Asido/DMS