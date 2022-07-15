Cavite business to improve as two retarding basins reduce floods

By Robina Asido

Economic growth is expected as thousands of residents in Cavite are benefiting from the two retarding basins, which was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, have reduced flooding in low lying areas.

Gerardo Foz, Imus Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office research and planning officer , said business in the city is expected to improve as floods were reduced following the construction of the retarding basins in Imus and Bacoor funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"Some businessmen may opt to invest because they will see that the flooding is being settled but then again, in Imus flash flood is not the only hazard here. We have rain induced flash flood coming from Dasmarinas, (Barangay) Anabu , (Imus) are one of the hazards that we have here in Imus," he said.

"For flooding alone, basically when the flooding incident subsides at the (Barangay) Poblacion, and Barangay Medicion it will be followed by growth, economic growth. That is the chain effect," he added.

Foz said 30 out of 97 barangays in Imus City, Cavite or around 100,000 residents have benefited.

Barangay chairman Raymundo Ramirez of Buhay na Tubig in Imus City where the retarding basin is located, also expressed his gratitude to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and JICA for making the flood control project a reality.

"It helps a lot to ease flooding in my barangay. Actually this river basin is a big help to our barangay to ease the flooding in low lying areas, and not only our barangay even other barangays of the city of Bacoor," he said.

"Actually our neighbouring barangays are the most affected during flooding even in SM Bacoor area because the water goes to their area. That is why it is really a big help," he added.

Ramirez said his barangay has a total population of around 60,000 residents.

Project Manager III Aurelio Mendoza, Department of Public Works and Highways DPWH Unified Project Management Office - Flood Control Management Cluster said the flooding in low lying areas of the municipalities of Kawit, Noveleta, General Trias, Cavite City and Rosario during rainy season will be reduce because of the retarding basins.

Mendoza said the Imus and Bacoor retarding basins are "first of its kind" in the country. He added that the Imus retarding basin with a land area of 35 hectares and capacity to store 2.1 million cubic meters of water is so far the biggest retarding basin in the country.

However, he also noted that the DPWH is conducting a study to set up another retarding basin with land area of approximately 100 hectares in Pampanga.

Shuji Kaku, CTI Engineering International Co., LTD, Chief Managing Principal of Philippine Branch said the retarding basins that are still under one year warranty will be turned over to the local government for maintenance starting March 2023.

"Now it's just a transition period, we finish liability after one year then we transfer to the provincial government," he said.

"What is difficult is the maintenance of this but the government agreed they will take care of this project so we will try to monitor what the government can do for us," he added. DMS