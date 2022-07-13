PCG joins Japan Coast Guard, JICA in search and rescue communications drill

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)'s Maritime Safety Services Command (MSSC) and PCG Command Center (PCGCC) joined the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in last Friday's Search and Rescue Communications Exercise (SARCOMEX).

The participants assessed the liaising capacity and coordination skills of their personnel involved in search and rescue coordination using Very High-Frequency Radio (VHF), High-Frequency Radio (HF), email, telephone, and fax as media for communication.

The participants also evaluated training effectiveness, operational efficiency, and competence of their search and rescue services.

According to the PCG, the MSSC and PCGCC conducted SARCOMEX with the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) on June 17.

"The PCG performs joint maritime exercises to promote interoperability and maintain good relationships with its counterparts and other concerned stakeholders," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS