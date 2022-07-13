「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

マニラ
26度-31度
両替レート
1万円=P4,060
$100=P5,595

7月13日のまにら新聞から

Marcos nominates Yulo-Loyzaga as DENR secretary

［ 117 words｜2022.7.13｜英字 (English) ］

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Tuesday announced the nomination of Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“The President has nominated Ms. Ma. Antonia 'Toni' Yulo-Loyzaga as Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources. Her nomination will still be subject to the fulfilment of the required documents,” Cruz-Angeles said.

Yulo-Loyzaga was chairperson of the International Advisory Board of the Manila Observatory where she advocated for more scientific research on climate and disaster resilience.

Yulo-Loyzaga was also the Manila Observatory’s executive director and technical adviser of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

She is also on the senior advisory board of the AFP’s Command and General Staff College. Office of the Press Secretary

