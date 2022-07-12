FDI net inflows grew 48.3% in April: BSP

Net inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) to the country grew by 48.3 percent to $989 million in April from the $667 million net inflows in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday.

This positive development brought the FDI net inflows for the first four months of the year to $3.4 billion, higher by 12.1 percent than the $3.1 billion net inflows in January-April 2021.

Cumulative FDI net inflows rose due mainly to the increase in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments. Meanwhile, net equity placements (other than reinvestment of earnings) declined during the period.

In April 2022, net inflows of FDI rose following the increases recorded across all components, led by non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments. Equity capital placements also expanded, which were mostly investments from Malaysia, the United States, and Japan.

These were channeled primarily to construction; real estate; professional, scientific, and technical; and manufacturing industries. BSP