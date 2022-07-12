「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

7月12日のまにら新聞から

Palace names Lotilla as energy secretary

［ 152 words｜2022.7.12｜英字 (English) ］

Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla is returning to the government where will assume his former post as energy secretary, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said Monday.

Lotilla, who was deputy director general of the National Economic and Development Authority, is a law professor at the University of the Philippines.

Lotilla served as energy secretary from 2005 to 2007 under President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

However, Cruz-Angeles said the designation of Lotilla is ''a nomination, pending clarification of his employment status.''

"Atty. Lotilla, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s personal choice to head the DOE (Department of Energy), is currently an independent director of Aboitiz Power and also of ENEXOR," she added.

Republic Act 7638 or the Act Creating DOE banned it from having a secretary, who was an external auditor, accountant, or legal counsel of any private company or enterprise primarily engaged in the energy industry within two years from his or her retirement, resignation, or separation. DMS

