New COVID-19 cases of 2,018 highest since Feb. 18: OCTA

New COVID-19 cases breached 2, 000 for the first time since February on Sunday.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a message that the last time cases were this high was in February 18.

The Department of Health said there were 2,018 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday's 1,825. In Sunday's cases, 838 were from the National Capital Region.

One death was reported while 1,147 persons recovered from COVID-19. DMS