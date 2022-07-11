「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,060
$100=P5550

7月11日のまにら新聞から

New COVID-19 cases of 2,018 highest since Feb. 18: OCTA

［ 73 words｜2022.7.11｜英字 (English) ］

New COVID-19 cases breached 2, 000 for the first time since February on Sunday.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a message that the last time cases were this high was in February 18.

The Department of Health said there were 2,018 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday's 1,825. In Sunday's cases, 838 were from the National Capital Region.

One death was reported while 1,147 persons recovered from COVID-19. DMS

前の記事2022年7月11日 次の記事2022年7月11日