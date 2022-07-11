Marcos, Sara and ex-president Duterte mourn death of former Prime Minister Abe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte and former President Rodrigo Duterte mourned the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who passed away after being shot last Friday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Marcos said Abe's ''decisive and effective assistance'' to the Philippines was ''one of the most exceptional periods in our bilateral history.''

"The decisive and effective assistance he extended to the Philippines and the warmth he demonstrated in the numerous visits he made to our country will never be forgotten, and will be written as one of the most exceptional periods in our bilateral history," Marcos said.

Martin Andanar, Duterte's spokesperson, said the former president considered Abe as a ''loyal friend''.

"Abe was a good and loyal friend, a staunch supporter of my administration and a strong ally of the nation," Duterte said in a statement he issued through Andanar.

Abe was the first foreign head of state to visit the Philippines when Duterte became president in 2017. He also visited Duterte's home in Davao City.

"During my presidency, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was not just the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines after my election but was also the only foreign leader to visit my home in Davao City. For this, I will always hold him close to my heart and cherish the moments we have shared together," Duterte said in a post on his Facebook account.

"As the world mourns the loss of this great man, we remember him for his compassionate service and remarkable leadership. Indeed, one of the most influential world leaders of our time," Duterte said.

Vice President Sara Duterte conveyed her ''deepest condolences to the bereaved family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan mourning his untimely demise.''

''He was a strong ally and a friend of the Philippines, and the immensity of his love and kindness for the Filipinos has been demonstrated many times over through Japan's support for our growth and development,'' she said in a statement.

Abe, 67, died from the wounds he sustained after being shot by a gunman in Nara, Japan after delivering a speech in a political campaign event last Friday.

Abe was Japanese prime minister in 2006 to 2007. He was able to return to the position from 2012 to 2020, when he resigned due to health reasons. DMS