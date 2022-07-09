Marcos positive for COVID-19: press secretary

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 after an antigen test and is under isolation, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Friday,

"He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay," Angeles said.

Citing government protocols, Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Marcos's isolation will last for seven days from the time he tested positive.

"After that, if the symptoms have resolved already, he may be able to go back to work and have his face-to-face activities," Vergeire said.

Angeles said people, who had recent close contact with Marcos, including herself, Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez, the Presidential Management Staff have tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing antigen test.

Marcos' son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos III also tested negative.

"The others he has been in contact with, including those who have taken their oath are being informed by the PMS to observe their symptoms as per the protocol," Angeles said.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and her two other sons did not have any recent exposure to Marcos since they are out of town.

Marcos opted to skip the 246th anniversary of the US Independence celebration at the US Embassy .

But he opted to virtually attend the meeting of the League of Governors and Mayors held on the same day to boost government vaccinations and booster shots drive in preparation for the face-to-face opening of classes this school year. DMS