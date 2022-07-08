NPA guerrilla fronts down to 23 from 89: AFP spokesman

Guerrilla fronts of the New People's Army have dropped to 23 in the past six years from 89, a military spokesman said on Thursday.

"As far as the military is concerned, we have achieved significant gains in the conduct of military operations against the threat. I'm referring to the armed threat and almost 74 percent, there use to be 89 guerilla fronts when President Rodrigo) Duterte assumed office in 2016 but as of June 30 this year they were reduced to 23 ," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman, said during apress conference with defense reporters on Thursday.

It can be recalled former President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the military to end the insurgency in the country before June 30.

However, Aguilar also claimed that the communist group is getting weaker as the number of NPA fighters have been reduced to 2.000.

"Now as to the number of armed components, they are reduced to more or less 2,000 or less. I think we have gained much as far as defeating the armed component is concerned and that's why you can now seldom hear about attacks or harassment," he said.

Aguilar also noted that "more than 25,000 members and supporters and sympathizers of the underground movement" were recovered or surrendered to the government.

"This is a very big number which is actually a strategic victory that we have achieved, we don't say that it is a military accomplishment but it is a whole nation accomplishment," he said.

Aguilar said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is expected to have a security meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. soon.

"It will happen soon because security is a very important issue but I'm not in the proper position to divulge it because I think the date is still being discussed but it will be soon," he said. Robina Asido/DMS