Two tropical cyclones seen entering PAR after three days: Pagasa

Two tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility ( PAR) after three days, a state weather bureau official said on Thursday.

"Based on our data, there is no storm expected in the next three days. But we expect the entry of tropical cyclones in the Philippine Area of Responsibility after three days," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administrator (Pagasa) Undersecretary Vicente Malano said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

"The characteristics of these two storms are the same with the past two cyclones that entered our Philippine area of responsibility, Tropical Storm Caloy and Tropical Storm Domeng where Domeng moved towards the north and Caloy which came from the West Philippine Sea moved towards China area," he said.

Malano said so far a total of four tropical cyclones have entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility as 11 to 14 more storms are expected to visit the country within the year.

"Our average is around 20 per year or annual average that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility. So we expect that there are 11 to 14 storms that may enter PAR. And the storm that landfall usually visits towards the end of the year and we usually experience stronger storms during the last quarter of the year," he said.

Malano added that different parts of the country will continue to experience thunderstorms because of La Nina which is expected to last until the end of the year. Robina Asido/DMS