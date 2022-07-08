FDA ready to recall alleged instant noodle products if needed: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) assured the public that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is ready to recall from the market instant noodles that will be found with ethylene oxide as earlier detected by the governments of Ireland, Malta, and France.

In a virtual press briefing Thursday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said: '' Whichever is detected by the FDA as having this chemical, they will be immediately removed from the market."

"Whichever affected specific batches and lot numbers are determined, they will be recalled from the market," she added.

Ireland, Malta, and France recalled several variants of Lucky Me! noodle soup and pancit canton. The countries allegedly found high levels of ethylene oxide, a gas commonly used as a pesticide. DMS