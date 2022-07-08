Marcos abolishes PACC, two other offices

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. abolished the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and two other offices in Malacanang as part of his effort to streamline operations.

He also created a new office for an adviser for military and police affairs, which will be under the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

On Thursday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos signed two new Executive Order (EO) for the reorganization.

EO No. 1, which was signed by Marcos on June 30 phased out PACC and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

Upon taking effect, the new EO will transfer the jurisdiction of the PACC to "discipline and remove public officials and employees" to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The secretariat of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary will be absorbed by the Presidential Management Staff.

The Office for the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs, which will be under the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

Marcos also issued EO No. 2, which reorganized and renamed the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies into the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS).

It also abolished the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

EO 2 took effect immediately after it was signed on June 30. DMS