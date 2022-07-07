Marcos meets DOH, IATF, DILG over COVID-19 situation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met officials of the Department of Health, the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Wednesday.

Health Undersecretaries Lilibeth David, Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taino, Abdullah Dumama, Jr., and Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire as well as Assistant Secretary Maylene Beltran met Marcos in the morning.

Also in the meeting was Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

The DOH discussed with Marcos the current COVID-19 situation and vaccination coverage, and recommended strategies to further improve on its response.

In its July 5 COVID-19 National Situationer Report, the DOH said over 90 percent of the provinces and cities in the Philippines have rising COVID-19 numbers.

It noted how the national average daily cases went up to 1,103 for June 28 to July 4, from 711 for the period of June 21 to 27.

"National case trend shows continuous increase, now averaging more than 1,000 cases/day in the recent week," said the DOH. DMS