Marcos holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi where he extended ''the message of congratulations and support from Chinese President Xi Jinping''.

In his Twitter account Wednesday, Marcos said: "We discussed agriculture, infrastructure, energy and our commitment to maintaining the strong relationship between our peoples in the coming years.''

Wang arrived Tuesday night for an official visit. He left for Indonesia Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine News Agency said.

He earlier went to the Department of Foreign Affairs where Wang and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on providing financial services to promote the cooperation between the stock exchanges of the Philippines and China and the launching ceremony of the Samal Island-Davao City connector project. DMS