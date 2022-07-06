Western Command stresses need for ''stronger and sustained naval presence in West Philippine Sea''

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos "underscored the need for a stronger and sustained naval presence in the West Philippine Sea" during his visit at the BRP Andres Bonifacio on Monday.

Carlos also emphasized the need for support in the timely maintenance and repair activities of all floating Navy assets operating in the Wescom joint area of operations.

"Doing so is the only way to sustain our naval presence there," he said.

Carlos also extended his gratitude to the Navy for providing another mission-capable vessel at Wescom.

"The return of PS17 will definitely strengthen our requirements in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

The visit was an opportunity for Carlos to ensure the readiness of all assets being deployed in the country's last frontier.

"Wescom was PS17’s station before undergoing repairs to mission-critical pieces of machinery that are essential in the discharge of the ship’s missions." Robina Asido/DMS