New COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for fourth day

New COVID-19 cases went above 1,000 for the fourth straight day, with 663 of these in the National Capital Region (NCR), said the Department of Health on Sunday.

OCTA Research said the new cases of 1,323 were above its forecast of 1,250. On Saturday, new cases were 1, 243 and 10 deaths and 397 recoveries.

Fourteen deaths and 708 recoveries were reported while the positivity rate was at 6.8 percent, DOH said.

Cases in NCR were led by Quezon City, 142; Manila, 99; Makati, 86; Taguig, 53 and Pasig, 43. DMS