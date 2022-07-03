Alleged NPA killed in clash with troops in Negros Oriental

An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with government troops in Negros Oriental on Friday.

Capt. Kim Apitong, public affairs officer of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the troops encountered around five armed men at Sitio Tamusi, Barangay Talalak, Sta. Catalina.

Apitong said the clash occured while the troops were conducting combat operations in response to the information from people that NPAs were in their area.

The eight-minute resulted in the death of Cristanto Lagradilla alias Locsin, said to belong to Squad 2, Southeast Front (D).

Seized from the encounter site were one KG9 rifle; one magazine of KG9 with 20 rounds of ammunition, one magazine of M16 with eight rounds ammunition, one magazine of cal .45 with three rounds ammunition, one bandolier, two Baofeng radios, one backpack, and reported NPA subversive documents. Robina Asido/DMS