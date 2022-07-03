「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

New COVID-19 cases up for third straight day

［ 72 words｜2022.7.3｜英字 (English) ］

New COVID-19 cases rose above 1,000 for the third straight day, with 672 cases in the National Capital Region, according to the Department of Health on Saturday.

OCTA Research said Saturday's 1,309 cases were above its forecasted 1,100. It said it projected between 1,250 to 1,350.

It was also higher than Friday's 1,243 cases.

Cases in NCR were led by Quezon City with 138, Makati and Manila, both 83 and Paranaque, 52. DMS

