Japan and DepEd to test hybrid math program in Cebu

Japan and the Department of Education (DepEd) are planning to pilot a math program that uses both digital and physical learning materials in Cebu to boost students’ performance.

Under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Keirinkan, Suken, KJS, and e-education are set to expand their Smart Lecture program in Cebu, after implementing it in selected high schools in Cagayan de Oro.

Smart Lecture uses both online videos and books to teach students math.

Keinrikan is the company that provides the math textbooks while KJS provides the digital learning materials.

Kaito Miwa, president of e-Education said:“The power of education could change tough times to great opportunities.”

He cited a study that showed the Philippines performed the worst in math among Asian countries and said that Smart Lectures be a solution.

Miwa described the features of Smart lectures, such as its hybrid learning materials, dual language options (English and Bisaya), portability, compact data size and easy management tools that let teachers track the learning progress of their students.

Romeo Aclo, a project partnership consultant testified that the Smart Lectures had helped students with their math lessons, showing a survey that 90 percent said that these were “beneficial” and they would use them again. Jaspearl Tan/DMS