Marcos names veteran diplomat Manalo as DFA secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday appointed seasoned career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign secretary replacing Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Manalo, who will be 70 years old on July 21, took his oath before Marcos in Malacanang on Friday.

Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed Manalo's appointment. ''But he asked for a few days to wind up affairs in his previous post,'' she said.

Manalo, who retired from the DFA in 2018, was Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York under former President Rodrigo Duterte from 2020 to June 30, 2022.

Manalo, 69, the son of two seasoned diplomats, was acting foreign secretary from March 9 to May 17, 2017 after Perfecto Yasay failed to get the confirmation of the bicameral Commission on Appointments as DFA secretary.

The portfolios of health, energy, housing, science and housing in the Marcos administration remained unfilled as of posting time. DMS