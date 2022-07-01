Former budget secretary Andaya passes away

Former Budget Secretary Rolando Andaya Jr passed away Thursday morning in Naga City, his children said in Facebook.

''With deep grief and sadness, we announce the untimely death of our father, former member of the House of Representatives, Rolando “Nonoy” G. Andaya, Jr., this morning, June 30, 2022,'' Ranton and Katrina Andaya said.

The immediate cause of death of the 53-year-old Andaya was not disclosed, the children said. DMS