「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

7月1日のまにら新聞から

Former budget secretary Andaya passes away

［ 68 words｜2022.7.1｜英字 (English) ］

Former Budget Secretary Rolando Andaya Jr passed away Thursday morning in Naga City, his children said in Facebook.

''With deep grief and sadness, we announce the untimely death of our father, former member of the House of Representatives, Rolando “Nonoy” G. Andaya, Jr., this morning, June 30, 2022,'' Ranton and Katrina Andaya said.

The immediate cause of death of the 53-year-old Andaya was not disclosed, the children said. DMS

