Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 1 from July 1 to 15

Metro Manila and other cities and provinces will remain under Alert Level 1 from July 1 to July 15, Malacanang said Tuesday.

The decision was made despite a report of the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday that there were 4,634 new COVID-19 cases from June 20 to 26, 53 percent higher from the previous week.

There were 85 out of 121 provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUC) and independent component cities (ICC) placed under Alert Level 1.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) also placed 166 of 744 other component cities and municipalities at Alert Level 1.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the IATF also updated the matrices for the alert level system

It removed the two-week growth rate to determine case risk classification and replaced by the average daily attack rate.

Retained were total beds utilization rate and its present thresholds, which will stay as the main metric for health system capacity

"Assignment of Alert Level shall be based on the revised cross tabulation of total beds utilization rate and average daily attack rate," Andanar said.

The following HUCs and ICCs will be placed Alert Level 1 by Friday: National Capital Region (NCR)- Caloocan City, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Valenzuela, Pateros, City of Pasig, City of Marikina, Taguig City, Quezon City, City of Manila, City of Makati, City of Mandaluyong, City of San Juan, City of Muntinlupa, City of Paranaque, City of Las Pinas, and Pasay City; Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) - Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province; Region I - Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan; Region II - Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino; Region III- Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

Other HUCs and ICCs to be included in the updated list of Alert Level areas are Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal in Region IV-A; Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon in Region IV-B; Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon in Region V; Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, and Iloilo City in Region VI; Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor in Region VII; Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City in Region VIII; Zamboanga City in Region IX; Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental in Region X; Davao City and Davao Oriental in Region XI; South Cotabato in Region XII; Butuan City, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, and Agusan Del Sur in Caraga; and Cotabato City in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Andanar said the following component cities and municipalities Luzon will be placed under Alert Level 1: Benguet - Buguias and Tublay; Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), and Lamut; Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan; Occidental Mindoro - Calintaan, Looc, Lubang, and Rizal; Palawan - Cagayancillo and Culion; Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente, and Talisay; Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Goa, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, San Jose, and Tigaon; Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), and Mandaon; and Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao);

Also to be placed under Alert Level 1 in Visayas are Negros Occidental - Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B., Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, and Valladolid; Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City (Capital); Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela; Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita; Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba; Northern Samar - Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria; and Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga;

For Mindanao, the areas to be under Alert Level 1 are Zamboanga Del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Pinan (New Pinan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug; Zamboanga Del Sur - Kumalarang, Labangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo); Zamboanga Sibugay - Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Siay, and Tungawan; Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod (Capital); Davao De Oro - Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), and New Bataan; Davao Del Sur - Padada; Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), and President Roxas Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak; Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon; Surigao Del Norte - Claver, Dapa, General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An; Lanao Del Sur - Bumbaran, Ditsaan-Ramain, and Wao; Maguindanao - South Upi and Upi; and Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands

Meanwhile, Andanar said the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 2:

CAR-Benguet and Ifugao; Region IV-A - Quezon Province; Region IV-B - Occidental Mindoro and Palawan; Region V - Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate; Region VI - Antique and Negros Occidental; Region VII - Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental; Region VIII - Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar); Region IX - City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X - Lanao Del Norte; Region XI - Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Occidental; Region XII - Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat; Caraga - Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte; BARMM - Basilan, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. DMS