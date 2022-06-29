Palace urged authorities to file charges vs officials involved in alleged smuggling of agricultural products

Malacanang urged the concerned authorities to file charges against government officials linked by the Senate to alleged smuggling of agricultural products.

"File the necessary charges before the Office of the Ombudsman so officials and persons mentioned in the Senate report could be afforded due process, face their accusers, and have their day in court," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The Palace official made the statement after the Senate released a report naming 22 persons, who allegedly connected to illegal importation of agricultural products.

Among the customs officials included in the list are Bureau of Customs Chief Leonardo Guerrero, Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Raniel Ramiro, Customs Deputy Commissioner Vener Baquiran, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service Director Geoffrey Tacio, and Yasser Abbas of Customs Import and Assessment.

Also named in the senate list are Agriculture Undersecretary Ariel Cayanan, Bureau of Plant and Industry (BPI) Director George Culaste, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director Eduardo Gongona, Laarni Roxas of BPI Plant Quarantine Services Division Region 3.

Some local officials were also part of the list including former mayor and incoming Navotas representative Tobias Tiangco, incoming Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante.

Andanar said the Palace supports the Senate investigation on alleged illegal activities in the government.

But he reiterated the persons included in the Senate list should be given due process. DMS