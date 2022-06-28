Coast Guard recovers three missing passengers from boat that caught fire and sank near Bohol

All three missing people onboard a boat that caught fire and sank near Tugas Island in Bohol on Sunday were rescued, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday.

"Two survivors were brought to Barangay Aguining, Carlos P Garcia, Bohol. They are both passengers," it said. The other missing victim identified as Andy Toniacao, 32, from Leyte was already transported to the port of Hilongos.

One passenger was reported dead, the PCG said earlier. The boat was carrying 165 persons.

The PCG said a total of 135 survivors were transported to their homes.

Twenty nine survivors were to be transported by a boat from Ubay, Bohol to Bato, Leyte this afternoon, the PCG said. Robina Asido/ DMS