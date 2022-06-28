Sorsogon says it monitors lahar flow in some areas near Bulusan Volcano

The provincial office of Sorsogon monitored lahar flow in some areas near Bulusan volcano on Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office said the lahar flow was recorded in barangays Rangas, Anog and Calatagan in the town of Juban and Cadac-an River in Irosin.

"The lahar flow was caused by the ashes stored in other parts of Bulusan volcano from its two recent phreatic eruptions and the heavy rain today," the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office said Sunday night.

"The monitoring of the affected barangays continue and the local government is ready to evacuate the 19 families that may be affected if the lahar flow continues," it added.

As of Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded seven volcanic earthquakes from Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon in the past 24hours.

A total of 559 tonnes per day of sulfur dioxide flux were recorded on June 26 while 150 meters tall plume emission was monitored.

Phivolcs said the edifice of Bulusan volcano which remain under Alert Level 1 is inflated. Robina Asido/DMS