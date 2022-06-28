PNP encouraging LGUs to open designated viewing area for Marcos inauguration, LED walls to be used for live streaming

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is encouraging local government units to open a designated viewing area while light-emitting diode (LED) walls will also be used for the live streaming of the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday.

Our Directorate for Operations (director Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon) encourages the LGUs to designate viewing areas so that our citizens can watch this very important event for Filipinos," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said on Monday.

"There are LED walls that will be placed near the National Museum. That is why since yesterday there were 4 to 5 streets near the National Museum that were closed due to the ongoing construction and installation of equipment for this purpose," she said.

"There are operators of LED walls along Edsa who agree to live stream the inauguration," she added.

Fajardo said the Intramuros Golf Course will also be used to accommodate people who wants to see the event.

"We are expecting that the area can accommodate 25,000 to 30,000 people who want to witness the inauguration," she said.

Fajardo said the dry run and dress rehearsal, particularly the civic military parade that will be done along the Padre Burgos from June 27 to June 29.

"There is also a schedule of simulation exercises including our civil disturbance management and the convoy that will be used for transportation from PICC(Philippine International Convention Center) to the National Museum," she said. Robina Asido/DMS