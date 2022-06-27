AFP spokesman to head Presidential Security Group under Marcos

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala was named head of the Presidential Security Group and senior military adviser of President-elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

dzBB reported Sunday that Zagala was named last Friday to assume the PSG post currently held by Brig. General Randolph Cabangbang.

Zagala's father, Rafael, was Army chief from 1972 to 1976 during the time of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. DMS