Spectrum, Toyota reinforce sustainability partnership with new solar rooftop project

Spectrum, a wholly owned solar subsidiary of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), and Toyota Motors Philippines (TMP) on June 22 energized another solar project, reinforcing their partnership towards a more sustainable future.

The new 460 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop installation at Toyota’s manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna serves as an expansion of the existing 1-megawatt (MW) facility, which Spectrum installed in December 2018.

The expansion project is expected to generate approximately 625,700 kWh of clean energy per year, translating to an estimated annual savings in energy costs amounting to PhP3.5 million.

It is expected to result in an estimated 446 metric tons of carbon emission reduction, equivalent to more than 45,000 trees planted or 1,775,148 kilometers less in vehicle travel per year.

The new facility further drives Toyota’s sustainability journey as it supplements its earlier solar project which has generated some 4,753,561.58 kWh of clean energy since it started commercial operations. It also allowed the company to save about P31.6 million in energy costs and lessen its carbon footprint by 3,385 metric tons.

These solar projects powered by Spectrum enable Toyota Philippines to contribute to parent company Toyota Motor Corporation’s global goal of making its manufacturing plants carbon-neutral by 2035.

“I am extremely proud of the work that the TMP Solar Project Team, Meralco, and Spectrum have been doing for several months to complete this expansion project and achieve full operation. For TMP, I am confident to say that Plant Carbon Neutrality by 2035 is possible,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said.

“Through stronger collaboration within the Toyota network, we will continue to work hand-in-hand with our stakeholders to achieve Plant Carbon Neutrality and our Toyota Environmental Challenge (TEC) 2050 targets. Our global vision may be ambitious, but we will continue to challenge ourselves to ‘move our world’ by creating a net positive impact and a more sustainable society for future generations,” he added.

For his part, Spectrum COO Patrick Henry Panlilio pledged the company’s continuous support to Toyota, saying: “We have been in partnership with Toyota since 2018 and now, we are celebrating a huge milestone with the expansion of their original solar array. With this, the clean energy that TMP will generate will increase by approximately 16 percent per annum.”

“Toyota’s global goal of making its manufacturing plants carbon-neutral by 2035 is fully supported by Spectrum. Now, more than ever, incorporating alternative sources of energy is one of the best ways to save in electricity costs and increase operational efficiencies. Spectrum will always be here to provide world-class service, top-of-the line products, and endless support to empower Toyota as it moves forward in its journey towards a cleaner and greener future,” he added.

Toyota is among the international and local companies that engaged Meralco and Spectrum to advance their sustainability goals through clean energy.

Spectrum offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

Backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record, the renewable energy company has been providing services and solutions to help customers reduce their costs while taking part in saving the planet.

TMP, on the other hand, is the largest automotive company in the country. It has 70 dealers nationwide, including Lexus Manila, Inc., for its sales distribution and service centers. It is home to a number of investors performing strategic roles in the manufacture and export of automotive products to ASEAN, Japan and other parts of the world.