Marcos names Bello to MECO, renominates Nograles as CSC chairman

President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. on Thursday nominated two outgoing officials from the Duterte administration as the pace of filling up vacant posts in his incoming administration picks up.

Marcos named outgoing Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III as chairman and resident representative-designate of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

Appointed as Labor and Employment Secretary by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, Bello has spent decades in public service and has held various positions such as acting Secretary of Justice and later on Solicitor General in 1998 during thencresident Fidel Ramos.

Bello was appointed Cabinet Secretary by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo from 2004 to 2010 and was a party-list representative from 2013 to 2016.

Marcos also renominated former Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles as Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairman-designate.

Nograles was among the Duterte ad-interim appointees that were bypassed for lack of quorum by the Commission on Appointments (CA) this June.

Nograles was Davao City's 1st district Representative for eight years before President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him to several posts in the Executive branch.

Nograles was once cabinet Secretary, IATF-IED spokesperson, Acting Presidential spokesperson, and chairman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger.

Bello and Nograles join a growing pool of officials retained from the Duterte administration by Marcos. Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' R. Marcos Jr.