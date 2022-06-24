Marcos names former PAL president Bautista as transport secretary

President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. on Thursday named veteran airline executive Jaime Bautista as transportation secretary-designate along with other key nominees in his administration's transportation cluster.

Bautista was Philippine Airlines president for a combined 13 years before retiring for the second time in 2019.

Marcos also named former Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Deputy Administrator Cesar Chavez as Undersecretary-designate for Rails.

Chavez, who President Rodrigo Duterte appointed to the same post in 2017, was instrumental in securing the NEDA Board's approval for the Metro Manila Subway, PNR Manila to Calamba, PNR Manila to Bicol, and the Tagum-Davao-Digos Mindanao rail projects.

Chavez is also credited for overseeing the interconnection of the LRT Line 1 in Monumento to MRT 3 in North Edsa.

Lawyer and former journalist Cheloy Garafil, MNSA was nominated by Marcos as Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman-designate.

Garafil, currently a Service Director at the Committee on Rules of the House of Representatives, was a Prosecutor for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and State Solicitor for the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG)

Rounding up Marcos' nominees for his transport cluster is Christopher Pastrana, who will be general manager-designate of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

A graduate of Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from the University of the Philippines, Los Banos, in 1987, Pastrana is president and CEO of CAPP Industries, a supply and logistics conglomerate.

Pastrana is also chairman of Archipelago Philippines Ferries Corp. (APFC), which operates FasCat ferries, the sector's most recognizable and well-respected transport provider. Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong''R. Marcos Jr.