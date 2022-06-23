Indonesian consul general pays exit call on Western Mindanao Command

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Consul General Dicky Fabrian of Indonesia paid an exit call on Western Mindanao Command Chief Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr. on Tuesday morning.

Rosario, with the Deputy Commander for Internal Defense Operations, Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, and the command staff, received Fabrian at the Laong Laan Hall of the command at Camp Navarro, Calarian.

During their dialogue, Fabrian expressed his gratitude to the Western Mindanao Command for all the assistance extended to him and the Indonesian government, especially during the height of the kidnapping incidents at the tri-borders that led to the successful rescue of all the victims.

Rosario said the Philippine military will continue to support the Indonesian forces in all of their endeavors. He also commended Fabrian for maintaining friendly cooperation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Government.

The WestMinCom Chief thanked the Consul General for visiting the command one last time before he will go back home.

Consul General Fabrian has been the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City since 2019. WesMinCom PIO