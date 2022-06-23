Philippines hopes to donate two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar

The Philippine government is hoping to donate about two million doses of COVID-19 Sputnik-V vaccines to Myanmar until the end of June or early July.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the Philippines is still waiting for the concurrence of the government of Myanmar for the donations of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are negotiating with Myanmar. The process is difficult. We are awaiting for the concurrence of the government of Myanmar, because we are going to give it to the Red Cross in Myanmar. So, hopefully, we will be able to give it until the end of the month or first week of July, and it is about two million Sputnik vaccines for Myanmar," she said.

Cabotaje added that the Philippines also has about two million COVID-19 vaccines expiring this month, while the shelf life of other vaccines expiring by the coming months were extended.

"We are still finalizing the figure (of expiring vaccines). But like what I have said last time, we have about two million vaccines expiring in June, we will see if all these were already used. And then, the Pfizer (vaccines) that are expiring by July, August and September were extended for three months," she said.

Cabotaje said so far the country has enough vaccines and the government does not plan to purchase more unless the inoculation for the infants will be opened by the government.

"Our recommendation, and the DOH also recommends, even our Vaccine czar ( Carlito Galvez said) we have enough vaccines. At the rate we are going until the end of the year. And then, there are deliveries expected by the end of the year that are COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) donations. So, the government will not acquire new vaccines unless the below five years old with special formulation will be open. So, right now we have enough vaccines," she said. Robina Asido/DMS