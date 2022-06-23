PNP completes ''almost 98%'' of preparations for Marcos inauguration

The Philippine National Police (PNP) completed "almost 98 percent" of its preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. next week.

This was confirmed by PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. in an ambush interview at the National Museum in Manila, Danao on Wednesday.

"We are almost 98 percent done. The only thing that still needs to be done is the establishment of infrastructures by the DPWH ( Department of Public Works and Highways) but definitely the establishment of our security measures is almost done," he said.

”Almost all systems go. It is just a matter of finalizing the barriers that will be put up and the shade that will be established by the DPWH. That is the only structure that still needs to be established here," he added.

Danao said the PNP will be deploying "almost 7,000" personnel to secure Marcos' inauguration in the National Museum.

"For this area, we will be deploying almost 7,000 only here in this area. The purpose of that is to screen all those who will come here. So there will be two points of entries aside from here in our stage and at the back," he said.

"The golf course will also be occupied by people but we will only allow two points of entry. For the VIPs according to our BBM contingent, there will be around 1,200 VIPs who will be around " he added.

Danao said security forces guarding the area will be very strict and colored or covered bags will not be allowed within the vicinity of the event area.

"We will only allow transparent materials. Even the colored water canisters will not also be allowed," he said. Robina Asido/DMS