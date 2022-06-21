Sara says Marcos ''gave instructions'' to review K-12 curriculum

Vice President-elect and incoming Education Secretary Sara Duterte said incoming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ''gave instructions'' on reviewing the implementation of the K-12 curriculum.

“That is something that needs to be discussed. It cannot be decided overnight. But initially, it is something that President Marcos and I have talked about, and he already gave instructions with regard to the review of the implementation of the K-12 program,” Duterte told a press conference in Davao City Monday.

Earlier, Duterte said another priority is the resumption of face-to-face classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020.

She said there are transition talks between her and outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones through written communications. She added they will be having their first in-person meeting this Saturday.

On June 29, Duterte will also be meeting with officials from the Japanese and Chinese Embassy who will be attending President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s inauguration.

She said Tuesday she will announce the replacement of her spokesperson Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, who was appointed as tourism secretary.

Duterte, who won the May 9 vice-presidential elections with over 32 million votes, had her oath-taking on Sunday at San Pedro Square, Davao City.

She will be the 15th vice president of the Philippines and the third female vice president. Jaspearl Tan/DMS