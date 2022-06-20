PH scores global climate inaction, ''dismaying delaying tactics'' vs developing, vulnerable states

ustration” and “disappointment” over developments at the SB56.

With challenges faced by Parties and non-party stakeholders during SB56, Borje stressed that the demonstrated commitment of the global community to the multilateral process is critical.

“While we encountered challenges in SB56, the Philippines remains committed to engage all Parties and non-party stakeholders,” said Secretary Borje. “For us, this multilateral process is crucial to draw in all stakeholders together toward actions that deliver results.”

He also underscored that the principle of climate justice must move the world to achieve results, urging nations and the international community to anchor their work and actions on climate justice in the lead up to the 27th Session of the COP to the UNFCCC (COP27).

“As we prepare for COP27, we need to ensure that it becomes an energized platform for implementation—as COP27 is aptly described,” said Borje.

COP27 will be held on November 6-18, 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. This year’s theme is “Together for Implementation: Uniting the World to Tackle Climate Change”.

“Before we leave these halls, Excellencies, let us recommit ourselves to a COP27 that must be the legacy of decisive action by the global community, a defining moment for much-needed human leadership,” Borje said.

Borje headed the Philippine delegation to SB56, with National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla as deputy head of delegation.

Comprising the onsite Philippine delegation to SB56 are key officials and representatives from CCC, NEDA, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Department of Science and Technology. Climate Change Office