Two suspects die in Maguindanao law enforcement operation

Two suspects, including an alleged leader of an armed lawless group, died in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao last Thursday, a military official reported on Friday night.

Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, spokesman said the incident took place in Barangay Bugasan Sur, Matanog, Maguindanao.

Maj. Melchor Gonzaludo, commanding officer of the 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team, said the suspects identified as Norodin Guimad believed to be the leader of an armed lawless group, and Puti Sumanday, one of his followers, fired at the troops.

“Combined troops of MBLT-5 together with Matanog Municipal Police Station served the warrant of arrest for the case of frustrated murder with criminal case No. 2022-43025 against Guimad...Instead of surrendering properly to the authorities, the operating team was fired by more or less ten armed followers of suspect that resulted to almost one hour firefight”, he said.

During the clearing operations, the troops recovered the cadaver of the two suspects including one M16 rifle, one caliber 45 pistol, bandolier, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and other shreds of evidence.

These were turned over to the custody of Matanog Municipal Police Station for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS