AFP supports Faustino as DND OIC-designate

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed its support to its former chief of staff Gen. Jose Faustino who was designated by President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr to be the next officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense (DND).

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcome the appointment of retired General Jose C Faustino Jr as officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense under the Marcos administration," Col. Ramon Zagala, AFP spokesperson said.

"The AFP will support General Faustino's plans and programs as we face our country's present and future challenges," he added.

Zagala noted that Faustino's "over 38 years of military service that culminated in him being the AFP Chief of Staff gave him exclusive and firsthand knowledge of the country's security and defense situation."

Faustino served as the 56th AFP Chief of Staff until his mandatory retirement last November 12, 2021. Robina Asido/DMS