Marcos names BSP asst. gov. to head BIR, retired general tapped for NICA

President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. on Friday named a fresh set of nominees for the two top posts in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and another retired general to head the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) in his incoming administration.

Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos chose Lilia Guillermo, an assistant governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to head the BIR.

Guillermo is cited for successfully implementing the Philippines Tax Computerization Project, which established a modern tax collection system for the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Cruz-Angeles said “joining Guillermo at the BIR is Romeo Lumagui Jr. whom the President-elect nominated as Deputy Commissioner for Operations-designate.

Cruz-Angeles added that Marcos also nominated retired police general Ricardo de Leon, as National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director-General-designate.

Guillermo, a former BIR deputy commissioner, manages the BSP's Information Technology Modernization Roadmap of 2018-2033.

Guillermo's strong background in Information Technology and her almost four decades of service at the BIR complements Marcos' objective of boosting the country's revenue through efficient tax collection.

“Lumagui,” the press secretary-designate said, “is a tax lawyer with decades of experience who once served as the Regional Investigation Division Chief of Revenue Region No. 7B East NCR.”

A member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1971, De Leon is the president of the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC).

With the nomination, De Leon would become part of the President-elect's security cluster with other officials from the departments of National Defense, the Interior and Local Government, Foreign Affairs and DOJ; the Armed Forces of the Philippines; Philippine National Police; National Bureau of Investigation. Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' R. Marcos Jr