Sara Duterte set for inauguration as VP, eyes short speech due to weather

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte is looking to deliver a short inaugural speech on Sunday in Davao City due to concerns on the weather.

''We intend it to be short since the weather is unpredictable,'' said Duterte in ambush interview on Saturday.

Her oath-taking as vice president is scheduled on 4:30 pm before Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.

On Saturday, German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel paid a courtesy to Duterte in Davao where they discussed projects they could undertake, like on education.

She said she chose to do her oath-taking in Davao City because she is a ''probinsyana.'' '' I want to share with the Dabawenyos the pride and honor of being a vice president,'' she said.

Police said security measures for Duterte's inaugural were in place, according to Col. Jean Fajardo, Philippine National Police spokesperson.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will attend his daughter inauguration, Sara's spokesperson Mayor Christina Frasco of Liloan, Cebu, earlier said.

Sara said President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr will also be in Davao on Sunday.

Marcos also appointed Sara as education secretary. She said she has three priorities: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic to our learners, the question of sending all learners to classes and a thorough discussion of the K-12 program. DMS