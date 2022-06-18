Enrile, two others joining Marcos cabinet

President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. has added three new names to his list of cabinet officials, led by former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile as presidential legal counsel, said Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a statement Friday.

Enrile, 98, will re-enter public service as presidential legal counsel-designate six years after announcing his retirement from politics in 2016, said Angeles.

Named solicitor general-designate is outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and former Armed Forces chief Gen. Jose Faustino Jr was tapped as senior undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge of the Department of National Defense (DND).

Faustino will become defense secretary on Nov. 13 in compliance with the one-year ban on the appointment of retired military officers under Republic Act 6975.

Enrile reaffirmed his commitment to serve the country and ensure the success of the incoming Marcos administration.

"I will devote my time and knowledge for the republic and for BBM ( Bongbong Marcos) because I want him to succeed," Enrile was quoted by Angeles.

Enrile has served the Filipino people in various roles for the past 50 years, including interim Secretary of Finance from 1966 to 1968, Secretary of Justice from 1968 to 1970, and Minister of National Defense from 1972 to 1986.

Enrile served four terms in the Senate, where he also became the 21st Senate President during the Fifteenth Congress from 2008 to 2013.

Guevarra accepted the nomination during his meeting with Marcos on Thursday.

According to Cruz-Angeles, Faustino and incoming National Security Adviser, retired UP prof. Clarita Carlos, met with Marcos on Thursday.

Faustino, a graduate of PMA Class of 1988, is a Mindanao veteran who has served under the special forces, infantry, and intelligence posts. He was also the commander of the Joint Task Force Mindanao and was a commanding general of the Philippine Army before being appointed AFP Chief of Staff. DMS