Taxi group appeals to LTFRB to add P20 in flag down rate fare hike

The Philippine National Taxi Association will apply before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a provisional increase of P20 to the present P40 flag down rate amid the rising fuel prices.

Quezon City Rep. Jesus Suntay, also head of the Philippine National Taxi Association, told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview:'' We intend to file it next week.''

Suntay earlier told dzBB in a phone interview that “We are just appealing not because what we want. What we discussed was to file a regular petition for a fare increase, not just when it comes to the flag down rate but also the succeeding rate.”

“I was telling the operators and the drivers that it would be better if we request and file a petition for a provisional fare increase of 20 pesos because now is a time of difficulty not just for drivers but for everyone,” he added.

He said that if they were to base the additional fare on the gas and diesel prices, the provisional fare hike petition should be higher.

If the government approves their request for a provisional fare hike, it would be easier for them to reverse the amount of the fare to its previous price once gas prices go back down, Suntay said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS