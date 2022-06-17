OCTA clarifies NCR under low risk, not moderate

OCTA Research clarified Thursday night that the National Capital Region (NCR) remains at low risk classification after it said NCR was under moderate risk.

''The NCR remains at low risk based on our metrics,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in his Twitter account.

''We did not recomend an escalation of alert levels or lockdown,'' he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier pointed out NCR remains to be at low risk classification despite an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the DOH said "moderate" risk classification requires a positive two-week growth rate (TWGR) and an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of at least 6 average cases per day per 100,000 population.

"As of June 15, 2022, while NCR shows positive TWGR, its ADAR is still below 6, at less than 1 case per 100,000 population," said DOH.

"The NCR would require at least 818 cases daily for two weeks to reach an ADAR of 6 cases per 100,000 population," it added. DMS