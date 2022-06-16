ATC names CPP Central Committee member Jalandoni, others as terrorists

The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) issued resolutions designating Luis Jalandoni and ten other alleged leftist and Abu Sayyaf Group members as terrorists.

Copies of the ATC resolution Number 31 and 32 were provided by the Office of the National Security Council on Wednesday.

Aside from Jalandoni who is a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and founder of Christians for National Liberation ( CNL), also designated as terrorists under the ATC resolution were Simoun Naugsan Sr., Apricia Alvares, Maria Luisa Purcray, Maria Gigi Ascano-Terebroso and Walter Alipio De Asis Cerbito, a CNL member.

While ATC Resolution number 32, also designated terrorists were Basaron Arok, Ellam Sajirin, Madjid Said, Mura Asgali Kayawan, and Tawakkal Bayali, ASG sub-leaders who are also affiliated with the Daulah Islamiyah.

The resolutions approved on May 25 were signed by National Security Adviser and Anti-Terrorism Council Vice Chairperson Hermogenes Esperon Jr.. Robina Asido/DMS