PNP to deploy at least 6,000 police at Marcos inauguration

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday they would deploy over 6,000 additional personnel when Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would be sworn in as president in June 30.

“There will be a huge addition (of police officers) here in Metro Manila, around 6,200. That’s excluding the CDM (civil disturbance management) which will be positioned in strategic places,” PNP Directorate for Operations director Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said in an interview with Teleradyo.

De Leon said the PNP plans to close the main roads that lead to the National Museum and they will be sending announcements 10 days before its closure.

“(Capacity) is very limited, that’s why roads in front of the National Museum will definitely be closed and roads and arteries leading to that road like those coming from Roxas Boulevard, there will be arteries there that will be closed,” he added.

According to De Leon, there will also be road closure leading to Malacanang because Marcos Jr. will visit outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte before taking his oath.

“There will be (closed roads) because PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos), our president-elect, will pass by there to pay a (courtesy) call to the outgoing president. And if the president desires to join, they will go in the same way. If not, we will provide the necessary security,” De Leon said.

He said local government units have told them they have not issued permits for rallies but protesters would be allowed to “air their grievances” in freedom parks like Liwasang Bonifacio.

De Leon said they would be banning protests and conducting diversions, such as closure of roads.

“We will expect heavy traffic here. Now, if it will obstruct the flow of traffic, the more that we will not permit them because they will hold a rally. I still abide by the policy of the PNP. We will implement maximum tolerance here,” he said.

A joint session of Congress proclaimed Marcos was proclaimed as the next president of the Philippines on May 25 after garnering 31.6 million votes.

He has chosen the National Museum, formerly known as the Old Legislative building, as the venue of his inauguration.

He will be the fourth president that will be inaugurated at the National Museum after Manuel Quezon, Jose Laurel Sr, and Manuel Roxas. Jaspearl Tan/DMS