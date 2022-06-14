ADB invites Marcos to be guest of honor in September annual meeting

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa invited President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr to be the guest of honor in the bank's annual meeting in September.

Marcos' camp made the announcement in a press statement after Asakawa and other ambassadors paid a visit Monday.

Asakawa assured Marcos of the ADB’s strong commitment to supporting his incoming administration’s development priorities, the statement said.

Asakawa added that just as the ADB supports infrastructure investment, including projects under the Duterte administration's Build, Build, Build program, supports agricultural development and food security, and invests in Filipinos’ welfare, the bank will explore opportunities with the Marcos administration’s priorities on climate change action to support a resilient and green economic recovery, climate smart transportation, and continuing investments in education, vocational skills training, employment programs, health promotion, and social protection. DMS