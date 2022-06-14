Lorenzana discharged from hospital

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed his gratitude to those who prayed for him after he collapsed during the celebration of the 124th Independence Day in Rizal Park on Sunday morning.

The Department of National Defense said Lorenzana was discharged from the hospital Sunday night.

In a video message he posted on his Facebook page, Lorenzana also reminded the public to also take good care of their health.

"Since I cannot respond to all your messages, calls and comments as there are thousands of them already, let me just post this to convey my deepest and warmest thanks for your concern. God bless you all!," he said in his post.

"Thank you for your concern. I know many of you pray for me. Take good care of your health because life is short we need to take care of our health," Lorenzana said in his video message.

After he passed out on Sunday morning, Lorenzana was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital at United Nations Avenue. Robina Asido/DMS